American Forest Foundation awards grant to Prairie View A&M

The $310,000 grant will allow Prairie View A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Human Sciences, (CAHS) Cooperative Extension Program (CEP)-Agriculture and Natural Resources (AgNR) unit to lead the program. (robert thigpen, Flickr/Creative Commons)

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The American Forest Foundation (AFF) awarded Prairie View A&M University a two-year grant to implement the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention (SFLR) Program in Texas. The $310,000 grant will allow Prairie View A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Human Sciences, (CAHS) Cooperative Extension Program (CEP)-Agriculture and Natural Resources (AgNR) unit to lead the program.

According to Clarence Bunch, Ph.D., AgNR Program Leader, “Our goal is to help landowners avoid heir’s property and land retention issues and understand the value of properly managing forest land.” The loss of historic black family land is endemic in the southeastern United States, where past discrimination and economic factors have diminished the value and productivity of black-owned forests. The SFLR program has assisted more than 1,400 landowners, who own a combined 99,000 acres, ensuring land assets remain held by historical landowners.

PVAMU will be joining existing project sites in Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia (SFLR Network). PVAMU-CEP-AgNR- Small Farm Institute Program will help forest landowners get involved with USDA programs, hold the property in the family, and understand the economics of timber and forest management planning.

AFF SFLR Program Director Mavis Gragg said PVAMU’s involvement will help increase the program’s reach, “On behalf of the SFLR Regional Partnership, we are excited about the expansion of the program to Texas. The SFLR Texas site will build on the success of the SFLR program and the tremendous strength and skill of the Texas partners involved in the program.”

The SFLR Program is a collaboration of federal, state, local, and community-based organizations to help stem the loss of land and eliminate barriers to African American forest landowners to help keep private forest land in the family. This program is a partnership between the SFLR Network, U.S. Endowment, the USDA Forest Service, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation, The JPB Foundation, and American Forest Foundation. The purpose is to restore and conserve threatened, African American-owned forestland in the southern United States and enhance family wealth by increasing forest-owner income and land asset value through forest management.

“NRCS professionals help landowners inventory, analyze, and evaluate the potential of their forest land to produce lumber, wildlife habitat, and other environmental benefits,” said Clint Evans, acting NRCS state conservationist for Texas. “Through EQIP, we provide technical expertise as well as financial assistance to implement conservation practices that help forest lands thrive.”

This program has been recognized with multiple awards, including the USDA Forest Service Regional Forester’s (Region 8) Honor Award for Delivering State and Private Forestry Programs in 2019; the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships in 2018; and the USDA’s highest honor, the Abraham Lincoln Award for protecting natural resources in 2016. Last summer, the American Forest Foundation (AFF) became a key partner in the SFLR Regional Partnership and began a long-planned transition as the national coordinator for the work.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’ Small Farm Program Director, Henry English, Ph.D., said he was pleased to learn of PVAMU’s involvement in the program, “Prairie View A&M University has a long successful history of working with African American Farmers. We look forward to them working with African American Forest Producers in Texas.”

Additionally, the program will help forest landowners eliminate barriers to keep private forest lands in families and to qualify forestry land for assistance for forest management plans through programs such as NRCS’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).

The SFLR program will offer several services: 1) Forestry management outreach meetings, 2) One-on-one forestry management assistance, 3) Forestry management plans through Texas A&M Forest Service, 4) Financial support in installing forestry improvement practices through NRCS’s EQIP and CSP, and 5) Legal service to resolve heir’s property issues.

CAHS Dean and Director of Land Grant Programs, Gerard D’Souza, Ph.D., said, “This is a much-needed program, and it’s exciting to know that PVAMU will help lead the way. We are thrilled to work with this consortium of universities and organizations as we address the issues caused by the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. It aligns well with our mission to advocate for Texas’ underserved populations and limited resource clientele.”

“We thank Dr. John Cooper, Texas A&M University, Mavis Gragg, American Forest Foundation, Tom Boggus, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Clint Evans, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and our community-based organizations, (CBOs) partners. All were instrumental in bringing the program to Texas, where we understand that well-managed forest land can produce valuable timber, and other economic, environmental, social and health benefits.” said Bunch.

The SFLR project will be conducted in East Texas, a high priority area identified by Texas A&M Forest Service. “For more than 100 years, TFS has provided forest management assistance to private landowners in East Texas. We are excited to partner with Prairie View A&M University to help African American landowners sustainably manage their forest land,” said Boggus.

Prairie View A&M University leads the SFLR project. PVAMU’s CEP-AgNR Small Farm Institute Program (SFIP), which provides support to landowners, will build on its experience, networks, and relationships to expand into forestry and legal work in eastern Texas.

For more information about SFLR Program, contact Mavis Gragg, SFLR Director, 202-599-8159, or mgragg@forestfoundation.org .

Contact: PVAMU Cooperative Extension Program Leader, Clarence Bunch, Ph.D., for questions about the Texas SFLR site (936) 261-5117, clbunch@pvamu.edu .

